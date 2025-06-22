Authorities identify pedestrian who was struck, killed in Gurnee

GURNEE -- A pedestrian who was struck and killed June 16 has been identified, authorities said.

About 10:05 p.m. June 16, Gurnee Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Washington Street near Route 21 in Gurnee, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying in the eastbound lanes of Washington Street. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist in the investigation.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes of Washington Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver of that vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating fully with investigators.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Richard Bennett, of Gurnee.

On June 17, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy results indicate that Bennett died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and MCAT.