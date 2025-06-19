Work continues on Lake County stormwater infrastructure projects

WAUKEGAN – In 2022, the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission was awarded a $122 million appropriation from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to complete stormwater capital improvement projects and reduce flooding in hard-hit communities countywide.

SMC completed 13 projects from an initial $30 million grant received in 2022. Together, they have a combined impact of limiting flooding to more than 2,300 properties and 25 roads. The second $30 million, received in 2024, will fund 16 projects to be completed by fall 2026. It’s estimated these 16 projects will benefit more than 2,000 properties and 100 roads by reducing flooding. Overall, these projects improve infrastructure, restore wetlands and channels and increase stormwater conveyance and storage.

“We are grateful to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for providing $60 million to SMC to help alleviate flooding throughout Lake County for years to come,” Stormwater Management Commission Chair Donny Schmit said in a news release. “A big thanks to our state legislators who helped us secure this funding and our local sponsors for working closely and efficiently with us over the last three years to finish so many projects. These projects are making a difference to improve the quality of life of Lake County residents.”

Half of the planned DCEO capital improvement projects are now funded but there is still more work to be done. The remaining $62 million in grants would support up to 32 projects if funding becomes available. These projects are in areas facing critical infrastructure challenges. SMC has continued to make progress on the unfunded projects with ongoing planning and preparation in collaboration with local partners. The 15 projects of the third round of DCEO projects, if funded, have been authorized by the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission.

Additional funding for stormwater infrastructure is needed. As existing systems age and reach the end of their service life, the gap in needed investment will continue to grow. At the same time, heavier rainfall is increasing demand on these systems and many are not prepared to handle future needs. With 20% of Lake County covered by surface water, the aging and undersized infrastructure increasingly is strained. As a result, flooding likely is to persist and worsen both locally and across the state.

“Our work is vital to modernizing Lake County’s stormwater system,” Stormwater Management Commission Executive Director Kurt Woolford said in the release. “It’s important to continue funding stormwater infrastructure to bring it into the 21st century across Lake County and the state of Illinois. SMC has identified the most critically needed projects to benefit our communities and residents. We want to continue this forward momentum and fund additional projects in the next few years with continued support from the DCEO.”

Each DCEO capital improvement project was chosen for its potential to deliver the greatest countywide impact on stormwater management. The DCEO capital improvements not only limit flooding but can have a huge impact on the quality of life of Lake County residents.

In-depth project details about SMC’s DCEO infrastructure projects are available in the 2025 Stormwater Grants in Action book. The book contains details about how the appropriated funds have been invested and which projects remain unfunded. Access the book at lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/83373/2025-Grants-in-Action.