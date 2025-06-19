SWALCO collection for June 28 canceled

GURNEE – The June 28 Household Chemical Waste collection event has been canceled, the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County announced.

SWALCO is temporarily unable to accept additional materials as its chemical warehouse is out of storage space and there is no remaining funding for waste shipments until the new state fiscal year begins, according to a news release.

Safety and compliance are priorities, SWALCO said. SWALCO will resume bi-monthly collections at its Gurnee facility in July once funding is renewed and its inventory is safely relocated.

Visit swalco.org for updates on events and to schedule future drop-offs when services resume.