Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office issues statement on immigration enforcement

WAUKEGAN – Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart recently released a statement in response to recent reports of immigration enforcement occurring in Lake County, assuring all county residents that their safety and well-being remain a top priority.

“The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to serving all residents of Lake County and upholding justice for EVERY victim – regardless of immigration status – with a trauma-informed approach built on the principles of trust and safety. It is imperative that victims and witnesses feel safe to report crimes so that perpetrators don’t go unpunished. We won’t have safe and healthy communities if people are afraid to contact the police or cooperate with the prosecutor’s office,” Rinehart said in the statement.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office is a county office independent from the federal government and is required to follow both state and federal law. No federal court has struck down or invalidated the Trust Act signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2017, according to a news release.

In accordance with valid Illinois laws governing interactions with the immigrant community, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office:

• Will never ask about immigration status, will not require immigration status documentation and will not keep records of immigration status.

• Has created a process to protect immigrants victimized by violent crime by pro-actively providing information, connecting them to legal civil resources and reviewing all certification requests in a timely manner as required by the Voices Act.

• Will keep victim information confidential – including legal status – and will not share it with federal immigration agents unless presented with a federal criminal warrant or when they are otherwise required by a speciﬁc federal law. The Illinois Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights protects access to any of the victim’s information including legal status.

• Will not assist in the enforcement of civil immigration law unless presented with a federal criminal warrant or when they are otherwise required by a specific federal law as required in the Trust Act.

• Will prosecute and punish any notario or individual who defrauds vulnerable immigrants by pretending to be an immigration expert.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting every victim throughout the criminal legal process and providing a safe and supportive environment for all, according to the release.