Chicago Cubs alum brings smiles to patients at Advocate Condell Medical Center

Chicago Cubs alum Ray Burris shares a laugh June 12 with patient Bernie at the infusion center at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

LIBERTYVILLE – Chicago Cubs alum Ray Burris brightened the day for patients at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville during a special visit June 12.

Burris took photos, signed autographs and spent time chatting with patients and their families, spreading much-needed joy.

Burris visited the infusion center, where patients undergoing chemotherapy, antibiotics, blood treatments and other therapies often face long sessions. His visit provided a welcome distraction as he handed out Cubs T-shirts and talked baseball. The heartwarming visit lifted the spirits of cancer and chronic illness patients, making their day a little brighter.

“It was a great day meeting Ray. I never thought something like this would happen to me, but today it did,” said Michael McCraren, Mundelein resident and patient at Advocate Condell Medical Center. “I can’t wait to tell all my friends and watch the Cubs game tonight.”

The visit marked the beginning of a Cubs-filled weekend for Advocate Health Care. On Sunday, 10 male patients, along with their families and clinicians, celebrated Father’s Day at Wrigley Field. The day began with a special Father’s Day brunch at the American Airlines Conference Center, followed by exclusive pregame experiences and an opportunity to cheer on the Cubs from the ballpark as they took on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Held in honor of Father’s Day and Men’s Health Awareness Month, the event shined a spotlight on the importance of men’s health.