Teen charged with shooting family member in face

GURNEE -- An 18-year-old has been charged in a shooting of a family member June 11 in unincorporated Gurnee, authorities say.

About 8:35 p.m. June 11, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 34000 block of Route 21 for a person shot, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found a 61-year-old man, who resides at the residence, injured with a gunshot wound to the face, according to the release. The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he is being treated, but is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation shows that the victim was at home, in his bedroom, using his cellphone when he allegedly was shot in the face by Francis Lodesky, 18, of the same residence, who is a family member of the victim, police said. Based on information gathered thus far, the shooting appears to be unprovoked and Lodesky allegedly had the desire to kill someone, according to the release.

The firearm used in the shooting was a .410-gauge revolver, which was loaded with birdshot. The firearm was recovered at the scene, along with more than 50 additional firearms, which have all been placed into evidence.

Lodesky was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at the scene and taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the release. Additional charges are possible.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office intends to file a petition to detain Lodesky in custody while awaiting trial.

Lodesky was being held at the Lake County Jail pending a court hearing.