Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for May 2025

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

May 2: Margaret Thunstedt; Paul Wiederkehr, U.S. Navy; Celesie Wiederkehr, dependent; Rodney Fritze, U.S. Marine Corps

May 6: William Castiglioni, U.S. Air Force

May 7: Sanford Becker, U.S. Marine Corps

May 8: Alenka Andruss

May 9: Burton Bucher; Helen Huhtelin; Ernest Stecher, U.S. Army

May 12: John Lanzey, U.S. Marine Corps; Wilnis Platacis

May 13: John and Marilyn Risdon

May 14: Robert Petesh, U.S. Army

May 19: John Felde, U.S. Navy; Rose Felde, dependent; Paul Gorsline, U.S. Marine Corps; Santiago Briseno, U.S. Army; Mary Lou Briseno, dependent; Richard Mueller, U.S. Navy; Shirley Mueller, dependent

May 21: Gregg Cariello, U.S. Navy; James Heany, U.S. Army; Joseph Miller, U.S. Army; Elizabeth Miller, dependent

May 29: Arlington Young, U.S. Army National Guard; Lawrence Crowell, U.S. Army National Guard

- List provided by Eliseo Lopez, commander of Chicago Chapter, MOWW