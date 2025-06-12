June 12, 2025
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for May 2025

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during May

American flags wave at the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 26, 2025 at Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

May 2: Margaret Thunstedt; Paul Wiederkehr, U.S. Navy; Celesie Wiederkehr, dependent; Rodney Fritze, U.S. Marine Corps

May 6: William Castiglioni, U.S. Air Force

May 7: Sanford Becker, U.S. Marine Corps

May 8: Alenka Andruss

May 9: Burton Bucher; Helen Huhtelin; Ernest Stecher, U.S. Army

May 12: John Lanzey, U.S. Marine Corps; Wilnis Platacis

May 13: John and Marilyn Risdon

May 14: Robert Petesh, U.S. Army

May 19: John Felde, U.S. Navy; Rose Felde, dependent; Paul Gorsline, U.S. Marine Corps; Santiago Briseno, U.S. Army; Mary Lou Briseno, dependent; Richard Mueller, U.S. Navy; Shirley Mueller, dependent

May 21: Gregg Cariello, U.S. Navy; James Heany, U.S. Army; Joseph Miller, U.S. Army; Elizabeth Miller, dependent

May 29: Arlington Young, U.S. Army National Guard; Lawrence Crowell, U.S. Army National Guard

- List provided by Eliseo Lopez, commander of Chicago Chapter, MOWW

