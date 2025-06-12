Save-A-Pet to host Furry Friends 5K and 1-Mile Six-Legged Fun Walk

Save-A-Pet resident Arthur Read hopes you’ll participate in the 5K Run and Fun Walk supporting him and his furry friends. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet’s eighth annual Furry Friends 5K and 1-Mile Six-Legged Fun Walk will take place Saturday, June 21, at the scenic Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

This year’s theme “The Fast and the Furriest” promises a day of fun and fitness.

The 5K Run kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-Mile Six-Legged Walk at 9:30 a.m. Participants are welcome to bring their well-behaved dogs for the walk. There also is an option to join either activity virtually allowing participants to cover the distance at their convenience.

All proceeds from the race benefit Save-A-Pet, a true no-kill animal rescue dedicated to the care and adoption of homeless cats and dogs.

Participants of the 5K, both live and virtual, will receive a backpack with race materials, a race T-shirt and a participation medal.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age category and for the best overall time in the male and female categories in the live race. Six-Legged Fun Walk participants will receive a backpack and race T-shirt.

To register for the event, visit SaveAPetIL.org.

Participants can enhance their experience by forming teams and fundraising for Save-A-Pet through the event page, adding an element of friendly competition.