Lake County expands bird-friendly building requirements in unincorporated areas

WAUKEGAN – After leading the way with groundbreaking bird-friendly building design policies last year, the Lake County Board has taken another major step to protect local and migratory bird populations.

At its May meeting, the board approved a new ordinance requiring bird-friendly design for residential developments in unincorporated Lake County.

The ordinance goes into effect July 12 and applies to new residential building construction. Projects must incorporate at least 80% bird-friendly glass on exterior surfaces between ground level and 100 feet high. It also extends to accessory structures such as freestanding glass walls, railings, windscreens, greenhouses and similar features.

The passage of the new ordinance is a culmination of a three-tiered approach with policies that will be in effect across:

• Lake County government buildings (May 2024)

• Commercial and nonresidential buildings in unincorporated Lake County (August 2024)

• Residential buildings in unincorporated Lake County (July 12, 2025)

“Lake County is proud to lead the way in protecting our natural environment through practical, forward-thinking policies,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “By expanding our bird-friendly building standards, which coincide with the board’s recognition of World Migratory Bird Day, we are protecting both migratory and local bird populations while creating more sustainable communities for our residents.”

Almost one billion birds collide with glass in the U.S. annually, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. To birds, glass is an invisible, deceiving threat. Since they cannot see glass the way people do, they do not treat it as a barrier to avoid.

The Lake County Planning, Building and Development Department will work closely with builders and residents at the design and permit stages to ensure compliance with the new requirements. Permit applicants will have flexibility in how they meet the standards through options such as façade modifications, exterior screens, bird-safe films or coatings, etched or fritted glass and other proven strategies.

“Countless birds make our neighborhoods their home too,” said Marah Altenberg, chair of the Planning, Building, Zoning and Environment Committee and board member for District 19. “By encouraging bird-friendly building design, we’re reducing an avoidable harm and preserving the natural beauty of Lake County. It’s a thoughtful step that reflects the values of our community.”

In May 2024, Lake County began taking action toward bird-friendly building designs, starting with county government buildings. The Central Permit Facility in Libertyville was the first to receive these updates. A dotted film was applied to the front-facing windows and paracord was hung four inches apart on the building’s south side. Before installation, the county launched a pilot study at CPF to evaluate the effectiveness of these treatments on those two facades. Since the upgrades, observed fatal bird strikes have decreased by 50% on the front-facing windows and by 80% on the south side.

Similarly, the new Regional Operations and Communications Facility was constructed with a bird-friendly design and the Administrative Building in Waukegan was retrofitted with bird-friendly improvements during recent renovations. Both treatments are expected to yield similar improvements in bird-strike deterrence.

The Lake County Board strongly supports preserving and enhancing the natural environment through its strategic plan. Learn more about the county’s sustainability efforts at lakecountyil.gov/sustainability.