Johnson launches annual Summer Book Club

To emphasize the importance of learning throughout the summer, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is hosting a Summer Book Club to encourage students to read and continue their studies during the summer vacation. (Photo provided by the office of state Sen. Adriane Johnson)

SPRINGFIELD – To emphasize the importance of learning throughout the summer, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is hosting a Summer Book Club to encourage students to read and continue their studies during the summer vacation.

“Reading unlocks a child’s imagination and opens doors to lifelong learning,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “Through this summer book club, I want to encourage our young readers to explore new worlds, ask big questions and discover the power of their own voices.”

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Johnson’s Waukegan or Lincolnshire offices by Aug. 15. Every child who completes the Summer Book Club will receive a certificate and a pizza party with Johnson.

Summer Book Club forms are available for submission here. People with questions can reach out to Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201.