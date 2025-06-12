Fox Lake kicks off Friday Night Live event series

FOX LAKE – The village of Fox Lake kicked off its brand-new summer event series – Friday Night Live – on June 6 at the newly renovated Lakefront Park.

The event featured an artisan market, free live music from Kevin Purcell & the Night Burners and food and beverages from Black Lung Brewery, Mijo’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, Perricone’s, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Shely’s Delights and Kiki’s Cotton Candy.

The festivities were set against the backdrop of the park’s scenic lakeshore and brand-new amphitheater.

The evening celebrated the launch of a new community tradition and the partnerships that made it possible.

The Fox Lake Lions Club generously donated funds toward the construction of the new park, a gift that will serve the community for years to come.

Ray Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram stepped up as the Presenting Sponsor of Friday Night Live, helping to bring high-quality musical performances to the community every Friday through August.

“Friday Night Live is everything we love about Fox Lake – community, connection and the beautiful lakefront,” Mayor Donny Schmit said in a news release. “Tonight is a great example of what’s possible when local businesses, civic organizations and municipal government come together. The partnership between the village of Fox Lake, Ray Auto Group and the Fox Lake Lions Club shows how we bring meaningful experiences and public spaces to residents and visitors.”

Ray Scarpelli Jr., president and principal dealer general manager of Ray Auto Group, shared why supporting the event was important to his family and business.

“Fox Lake is home to us and giving back to the community is part of who we are at Ray Auto Group,” he said. “We’re proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of Friday Night Live and thrilled to help bring music, energy and joy to our town all summer long.”

The village of Fox Lake invites the public to enjoy the full lineup of Friday Night Live events from 4 to 9 p.m. every Friday from June through August at Lakefront Park, located at 10 Riverview Ave.

Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Visit the village’s website or follow Fox Lake Parks & Recreation on Facebook for more information about weekly themes, vendors, musicians and more. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the events on the sponsorship page.