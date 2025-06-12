Children’s Health and Safety Fair brings physicians, staff and families together

A “Teddy Bear Clinic” eases children’s fears about getting hurt and having to go to the hospital. (José M. Osorio)

GRAYSLAKE – The focus was on safety, but there also were countless smiles on children’s faces as Northwestern Medicine’s Children’s Health and Safety Fair returned June 7 to the Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center.

A community favorite since its inception in 2004, the fair is child-focused with interactive and educational exhibits located throughout the Northwestern Medicine Grayslake Outpatient Center. In its second year back after a brief pause because of the pandemic, the fair saw record turnout with more than 650 attendees.

Children lined up for a chance to learn about bike safety. Northwestern Medicine Grayslake physicians and staff helped to properly fit bike helmets on each child.

A “Teddy Bear Clinic” eased children’s fears about getting hurt and having to go to the hospital. Teddy bears received “treatment” in a nonthreatening environment before going home with the kids.

An obstacle course and fitness challenge encouraged kids to stay active while also learning about nutrition with a “Food Matching” game.

A Superior Air Med helicopter landed at the event, giving families a photo opportunity. Children also were able to explore fire trucks and police cars as emergency service representatives from the Grayslake fire and police departments and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office showed kids how they work to protect the community.

“The Grayslake Children’s Health and Safety Fair is an event we look forward to every year. We are thrilled to collaborate with so many community organizations to bring safety awareness and joy to children,” said Karen Mahnke, executive sponsor of the fair and vice president of operations and Bernthal Family chief nurse executive at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. “Our physicians, nurses and staff love sharing these important health and safety lessons with the families we serve and are excited about the impact it can have protecting kids in the community.”

