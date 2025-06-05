Playful puppy ready to bring fun into forever family’s life

Charcoal is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 5, 2025. (Photo by Jenny Ventouras for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Charcoal says, “Do you like to have fun? And by fun, I don’t mean sitting on the couch, watching whatever show or playing games.

“Look at me, I have a fun, loving and playful personality. Life must be enjoyed to the fullest. So let’s play a game of fetch, take a long walk exploring the neighborhood and maybe even some romping around with another dog or being silly with kids.

“A nice belly rub would be the perfect way to end the day and, of course, make sure that there is a spot on the bed for me.”

This mini black Lab mix (about 30 pounds) is about 4 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.