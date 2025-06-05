Lake County coroner adds Master of Health Administration to credentials Banek

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek has added Master of Health Administration to her credentials.

“As both an advanced practice nurse and a public official, I pursued this degree to better advocate for systemic improvements, enhance interagency coordination and bring forward-thinking leadership to my office and to Lake County as a whole,” Banek said in a news release.

Banek completed the MHA through George Washington University in Washington, D.C., a program known for its emphasis on leadership, policy and data-driven public health management. She also holds Master of Science in Nursing and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist credentials.

Lake County leadership praised Banek’s achievement and her continued efforts to lead with compassion and innovation.

“Jennifer’s pursuit of an MHA is a testament to her commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure in Lake County,” County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “Her clinical background, combined with advanced administrative training, gives her a unique and powerful perspective as our coroner.”

Eric Rinehart, Lake County state’s attorney, said “Jennifer’s investment in advanced education shows the kind of proactive leadership that builds stronger, healthier communities. We applaud her initiative and look forward to even deeper collaboration between our departments.”

Banek hopes the new credential not only enhances her performance as coroner but inspires others in public service to embrace lifelong learning and interdisciplinary leadership.