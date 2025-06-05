Celebrating Cicadas campaign wins top award

Kim Mikus, media and community relations specialist, and Environmental Communications Specialist Bret Peto accepted a top international honor for the 2024 Celebrating Cicadas communications campaign. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves earned a top international award for its “Celebrating Cicadas” communications campaign.

The Public Relations Society of America recognized the 2024 periodical cicada celebration at its prestigious Anvil Awards last week in New York. The campaign took home the highest honor in the Media Relations category – the Bronze Anvil Award.

The Anvils set the standard for industry excellence. Long considered the icon of the profession, they are the benchmark of outstanding performance in public relations. With only 22 Bronze Anvils awarded nationwide, the recognition places the Forest Preserves’ communications and design team among the top in the field.

The award also highlights the strength of collaboration across departments, said Rebekah Snyder, director of community engagement and partnerships.

“This was more than a communications campaign. It was a full agency effort,” Snyder said in a news release. “From museum designers and educators to ecologists and volunteers, everyone played a part in bringing the cicada story to life for the public.”

The campaign exceeded all goals and reached a vast audience. Coverage appeared in local, national and international outlets. Combined with social media, website traffic and advertising, the campaign generated more than 216 million impressions worldwide.

Forest Preserves educators delivered more than 120 cicada-themed programs, the Dunn Museum’s “Celebrating Cicadas” special exhibition attracted thousands of visitors and a cicada-themed craft beer was the season’s top seller at the Beer Garden at Independence Grove in Libertyville.

Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek praised the communications and design team for turning a rare event into something memorable.

“They elevated the work of the entire organization.” Vealitzek said. “This award is a testament to their creativity and teamwork.”

Campaign entries were peer reviewed by a panel of judges that included C-suite executives, academics, seasoned practitioners and communications experts.

One judge wrote, “Cicadas scare me, but this campaign is amazing! I love the creative tactics – a special beer that’s cicada-themed is so fun and creative. You addressed a topic that a lot of people are uncomfortable with and your messaging made it fun. Great messaging. Great job.”

Another praised the campaign’s innovation and results. “This is a strong entry that highlights client success, revenue growth and innovative programming. The agency demonstrates an ability to scale brands, drive media exposure and create impactful experiential campaigns.”

See all this year’s Anvil Awards winners at prsa.org/conferences-and-awards/awards/anvil-awards#list.