Sweet kitten ready to charm forever family

Paw Paw is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 29, 2025 (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Paw Paw says, “I am a purrer extraordinaire, and I didn’t even have to go to school to learn that. But you know, we all need some fuel to keep our engines running, so that’s where you come in. If you are looking to bring a sweet cat home, maybe even with another friend, then I’d love to meet you soon. If you already have another cat, that would be great, too.

“I’m at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12.

“Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

Paw Paw is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.