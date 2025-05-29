Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram donates ’25 Jeep Gladiator for Jeeps on the Run raffle

Mike Missak of Jeeps on the Run shows off this year's Toys for Tots Run Jeep raffle selection — a new Jeep Gladiator. The Jeep is donated by Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, so all ticket sales benefit Toys for Tots. Tickets will be available soon at jeepsontherun.com. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

FOX LAKE – Although December is a distant flip of the calendar away, the folks who put together the Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run already are excited about the 2025 event.

A major key to the early buzz is having in hand months sooner than usual the event’s big Jeep raffle prize. Awarded to the lucky ticket holder at the Dec. 7 event this year will be a brand-new 2025 Jeep Gladiator Sport valued at $46,375, said Mike Missak, president and founder of Jeeps on the Run.

The nonprofit has donated more than $2 million to Toys for Tots and other local charitable organizations – including animal shelters and food pantries – since its 2012 inception, he said.

The $20 Jeep raffle tickets, only 3,000 of which will be sold, soon will be available at jeepsontherun.com. Those interested should keep an eye on the Jeeps on the Run Facebook page for the latest news and updates.

Available now is the chance to view the Army green Nighthawk edition Jeep located at Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 23 Route 12, Fox Lake. It is the sixth new Jeep that dealership owner Ray Scarpelli Jr. has donated to Jeeps on the Run.

This enables the nonprofit to put 100% of the ticket sales toward the holiday season U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaigns of Lake and McHenry counties.

“Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has donated close to $300,000 to Jeeps on the Run in the form of Jeeps and other generous support,” Missak said. “They are committed to our group 365 days a year – and to the community in general.”

Missak said the Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run’s success relies not only on the generous partnership the nonprofit has forged with Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, but also with all of Jeeps on the Run’s sponsors, the Toys for Tots Run and after-party participants. People in recent years have supplied so many toys that it takes more than two semitractor-trailers to contain them.

“Thousands of families from McHenry and Lake counties benefit,” Missak said. “We could not do this without the folks who show up each year with their creatively decorated Jeeps – some with a few toys, some with a trailer load of them, and all very deeply appreciated.”

This year’s run again will start at Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and end at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, where Santa, live music, food, family activities and more will await – not to mention the drawing to determine the winner of the Jeep Gladiator.

“It’s a special color called 41, which refers to 1941, the year Jeeps started being mass produced for military use,” Missak said. “It comes with upgraded tires and wheels, rock rails and other enhanced off-roading capabilities.”

Missak said Jeep ownership is not required for after-party participation.

Scarpelli said it is his pleasure to support Jeeps on the Run.

“Seeing the Toys for Tots Run take off in terms of awareness, participation and the sheer number of toys and dollars it generates for such a great cause has been really rewarding,” he said. “Jeeps on the Run is a great group, and I’m happy to do what I can to help them continue to shine in their charitable endeavors.”

Those interested in participating in the 2025 Toys for Tots Run ($30 per Jeep) and/or after-party ($5 per individual) should keep an eye on jeepsontherun.com and the group’s Facebook page. Both will provide notification on when registration opens and tickets will be available on the website, typically in late August or early September.