Play, sip, enjoy live music, support nonprofits at B4 Summer Fest

Modern Day Romeos perform at a previous B4 Summer Fest. The popular band again will headline the nonprofit-boosting fest this June 7, with performances by the Pino Farina Band and Rok Brigade also scheduled. (Photo by Aaron Hechtman)

SPRING GROVE – Those who love live music, libations and outdoor fun with a healthy helping of championing great causes should plan to attend the third annual B4 Summer Festival on Saturday, June 7, at Richardson Adventure Farm.

Presented by the Chain O’ Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Volo Museum, the event will run from 3 to 10:45 p.m. June 7 at the farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

The B4 – Bacon, Bourbon, Beer and Bands – fest distributes 100% of proceeds to the Chamber’s scholarship fund and four other rotating local nonprofits.

This year, Kids in Need of McHenry County, Veterans Path to Hope, Furever Home Dog Sanctuary and Place to Gather community center will benefit.

Area breweries including Crystal Lake Brewing, Holzlager, 9th Hour and Harbor Brewing, as well as Hardly Water, will pour favorites. Local food trucks scheduled to attend include Pixie Dawgs, Brothers’ BBQ, Toasty Cheese, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Mijo’s Authentic Mexican Food and Scott’s Popcorn Truck.

Tickets are $14 throughout May and $16 from June 1-7. They can be purchased at www.B4fest.com, where table reservations and a limited number of bourbon tasting punch cards also are available. Full-price tickets will be available at the gate. Children 5 and younger enter free, organizers said.

“There’s really nothing like this festival in the Midwest,” said Jim Wojdyla, festival chairman and co-founder as well as Volo Museum marketing director. “Most fests are set in an open field, but our location at the Richardson Adventure Farm, with most of their activities open, offers an experience where all ages can have a blast for a great cause.”

Free, family-friendly activities include a 50-foot-tall observation tower, pedal cars, giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds, yard games, farm-style basketball hoops and more. Other activities including a zip line, extreme air jump, gem mining station and Nicole Sutton’s Photo Booth will be available at an additional charge.

Bands performing June 7 will include the Pino Farina Band, Def Leppard tribute band Rok Brigade and Modern Day Romeos, with DJ Mark Esses kicking off the fun at 3 p.m. and returning to the stage between band performances, Wojdyla said.

Bourbon and wine tasting opportunities will be available from 3 to 9 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m. between Modern Day Romeos sets, said Wojdyla, who also is the lead singer of the band.

Chain O’ Lakes Chamber Executive Director and fest co-founder Therese Matthys said the fest has proved to be an excellent example of community members lifting one another up and having a great time doing so.

“It’s amazing to see so many different parts of the community come together to make this festival happen,” she said. “The main objective is to support local businesses and benefit local nonprofit organizations. Every year, more and more community members participate and benefit from B4 Fest.”

More information can be found at b4fest.com, on the B4summerfestival Facebook page, @b4summerfestival on Instagram and by searching B4 Summer Fest 2025 on YouTube. To check out sponsorship opportunities, visit tinyurl.com/B4Fest.