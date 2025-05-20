Police: ATV strikes tree, injuring 3 people

INGLESIDE -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a serious crash that occurred when an ATV carrying three people, including two children, struck a tree.

About 5:35 p.m. May 19, deputies responded to the 27000 block of Chris Larkin Road, Ingleside, for a crash with injuries, involving an ATV, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation shows the ATV, a 2021 Can-Am Outlander G2, was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Lubbock, Texas. An 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were also riding on the ATV.

While driving in circles in the yard, the operator lost control and crashed into a tree, causing the ATV to roll on top of the two children, according to the release.

Several bystanders quickly responded and freed the children from beneath the vehicle. The operator was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head trauma in the crash.

The children suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The operator of the ATV sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital, due to her injuries.