Younger cat would love to be part of family again

Zillah is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 15, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Zillah says, “Life was great and then a move resulted in the loss of my family.

“I lived with a toddler, a baby, a cat and a dog and did great with everyone. So needless to say that I’m very affectionate, gentle and quite social. The more people, the more loving I can get. I am also quite playful and entertaining. So get the family together and let’s meet soon.”

Zillah is about a year and a half old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.