Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for April 2025

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
April 4: John Roehrick - U.S. Air Force
April 7: Fune Murphy - U.S. Navy
April 7: Robert Carter - U.S. Air Force
April 8: Ruth Larkin
April 14: Louis Weathers - U.S. Army
April 18: Laura Billsten
April 18: Mary Dunkel
April 18: Leon Carter - U.S. Navy
April 21: Richard Iaccino - U.S. Coast Guard
April 24 Bernetta Gaare
April 24: Brian Weinstock - U.S. Army
- List provided by Eliseo Lopez, commander of Chicago Chapter, MOWW