Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery for April 2025

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during April

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

April 4: John Roehrick - U.S. Air Force

April 7: Fune Murphy - U.S. Navy

April 7: Robert Carter - U.S. Air Force

April 8: Ruth Larkin

April 14: Louis Weathers - U.S. Army

April 18: Laura Billsten

April 18: Mary Dunkel

April 18: Leon Carter - U.S. Navy

April 21: Richard Iaccino - U.S. Coast Guard

April 24 Bernetta Gaare

April 24: Brian Weinstock - U.S. Army

- List provided by Eliseo Lopez, commander of Chicago Chapter, MOWW

