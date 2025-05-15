Round Lake Park woman arrested after traffic stop in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE -- The Fox Lake Police Department has arrested a Round Lake Park woman in connection with drugs that were found during a traffic stop, police said.

At 10:48 p.m. May 12, a Fox Lake officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cambridge Parkway and Route 134 on a black SUV. The driver, Candice M. Wedge of North Prospect Drive in Round Lake Park, appeared very nervous, according to a news release.

With the assistance of the Round Lake Park Police Department’s K-9 unit, an open-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the release.

Wedge and the vehicle were searched, and about 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine were discovered on Wedge’s person, along with a substantial amount of cash, police said. About 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine were found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia commonly used to ingest and store narcotics.

Wedge has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.