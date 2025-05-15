Lake County Sheriff’s SIG seizes record amount of drugs in 2024

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, achieved a record-breaking year in 2024.

SIG opened 156 criminal investigations, leading to the arrest of 80 drug traffickers, gun traffickers and human traffickers, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office news release. The team and their federal partners seized more than $24 million in street value worth of trafficked drugs, more than 130 illegally possessed firearms and 58 machine gun conversion devices, many of which were in the possession of convicted felons.

“The work done by SIG in 2024 is nothing short of extraordinary,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “These results represent safer communities, disrupted criminal enterprises and lives saved. I am so proud of the partnerships we have with both our federal and local law enforcement partners. These relationships truly make our community safer and I could not be any prouder of the work done by those assigned to SIG.”

SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake County and it is led by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Because of the strong partnership we have with Chicago HIDTA, these types of investigations and seizures are possible,” Idleburg said.

The task force is made up of local and federal law enforcement investigators who collaborate to dismantle drug trafficking organizations, money laundering operations and criminal enterprises.

2024 drug seizure highlights include 173+ pounds of methamphetamine, 34+ pounds of powder cocaine, 950+ grams of heroin, 300+ grams of crack cocaine, 480+ grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 100+ pounds of illegally trafficked cannabis.

Most of the drug seizures took place in Lake County while some occurred in surrounding collar counties in anticipation that the drugs would be distributed in Lake County.

For almost a decade SIG has played a vital role in combating human trafficking. Working alongside local and federal partners, SIG is committed to identifying traffickers, rescuing victims and supporting survivors on their path to recovery.

In 2024, SIG rescued 11 human trafficking victims and connected them with vital support services through partnerships with local social service providers. As a founding member of the Lake County Coalition Against Human Trafficking, SIG continues to lead efforts that combine enforcement with compassionate care.

Beyond investigations, SIG is equally committed to prevention and education. In 2024, SIG delivered numerous presentations across Lake County to raise awareness about the warning signs of human trafficking. Members also provided training for school staff, students, community groups and neighborhood organizations on both human trafficking and drug trends.

These efforts have led to significant success with traffickers prosecuted and convicted at both the state and federal levels.

Participating SIG agencies are the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the ATF, NCIS, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Highland Park, Park City, Round Lake, Round Lake Beach, Round Lake Park, Wauconda, Waukegan, Winthrop Harbor and Zion.

The Chicago HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy-sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates and provides funding resources to multiagency drug enforcement task forces to disrupt or dismantle local, multi-state and international drug trafficking organizations.