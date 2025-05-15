Lake County Health Department’s Operation Dropbox donation drive underway

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Health Department, along with community partners, has launched the Operation Dropbox donation drive to support local veterans.

The drive will run through May 31. It is taking place across Lake County at participating businesses, churches and organizations.

“We are excited to have 40 locations all across Lake County that will be available to accept donations throughout the month of May,” Emergency Management Coordinator Patti Corn said in a news release. “Thanks to the collaboration with the community and our partners at the McHenry County Health Department, we are hopeful that it will be a great success.”

The following items (new and unexpired) will be accepted at participating drop site locations: Progresso/Chunky soups, sardines, new pillows, Chef Boyardee, shelf-stable milk, manual can opener, Hormel chili, salad dressing, household cleaners, canned beef stew, laundry detergent, paper products (paper towels, toilet paper, etc.), corned/roast beef hash, dish soap, plasticware, plastic bowls, Manwich, condiments, paper plates, garbage bags (13-gallon and 65-gallon), canned chicken, canned tuna, Spam, applesauce, full-size personal hygiene products, macaroni and cheese, fruit cups, new socks (men and women), bottle juice (all varieties), cereal, coffee pots and supplies, canned fruit, sugar, cookware, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly and Walmart gift cards and gas cards.

All supplies donated will directly support Lake County Veterans and Family Services and Veterans Path to Hope, local organizations whose purpose is to support local veterans in need in the areas of housing and employment assistance, transitional living, basic needs (food, furniture, household goods, etc.), peer support activities, caregiver training and counseling.

To make this event possible, the Lake County Health Department has partnered with Lake County Veterans and Family Services, Veterans Path to Hope, Lake County Division of Transportation, the McHenry County Health Department and volunteers from the Lake County Medical Reserve Corps.

Operation Dropbox, now in its sixth year in McHenry County and first year in Lake County, is an annual countywide donation drive that runs during the month of May. Donations are collected at drop site locations throughout Lake County by Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and delivered to Veterans Path to Hope.

For more information about Lake County Veterans and Family Services and Veterans Path to Hope, call 815-321-4673 or visit veteranspathtohope.org. Those interested in Medical Reserve Corps volunteer opportunities can visit the Lake County Medical Reserve Corps webpage.