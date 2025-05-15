Lake County EMA honored as top emergency management agency in Illinois

Chosen by peers from across the state, the Lake County Emergency Management Agency has been recognized for setting the standard in emergency preparedness. (Photo provided by Lake County Government)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County EMA has received the 2025 Emergency Management Agency of the Year award.

The agency received the award from the Illinois Emergency Services and Management Association, a membership group comprised of emergency management professionals, private sector and first responders from across the state.

The recognition highlights Lake County EMA’s outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness. The award is presented annually to an agency that demonstrates excellence in emergency management through effective planning, coordination and response to community needs.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award,” Daniel Eder, manager of Lake County EMA, said in a news release. “Our staff truly cares about our work and we do our best behind the scenes in support of our partners and communities. Recognition is never expected but it is always appreciated.”

Lake County EMA’s achievements include creating a Family Assistance Center Plan that helps partners across the country assist family members immediately after a large-scale incident. It also collaborated with Lake County Workforce Development to implement a Work, Earn, Learn internship program as well as the SkillBridge program, which provides active military service members an opportunity to gain valuable civilian work experience. Lake County has seen a 90% job placement rate for those who completed those programs since they started two years ago. The two agencies also lead a workshop for statewide emergency management professionals to help them start their own local programs.

Lake County EMA has been actively involved in local, regional and national education, including a presentation with the FBI on support services after a mass-casualty incident at the 2025 IESMA Conference. Lake County EMA also was recognized for helping nearby agencies during several incidents and events including the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Lake County garnered additional recognition when volunteer Alexandra Herzog was honored with the 2025 Student of the Year Award. The award is given to a student enrolled in an emergency management (or public safety-related degree) program at an accredited institution of higher learning in the state who has made significant contributions to the field of emergency management in Illinois or to IESMA.

Herzog has assisted Lake County operations by drafting a standard operations guide and a draft version of a hazard ID card, which will assist emergency operations personnel during incidents. She also provided direct support for events such as the national conventions and severe weather responses within Lake County in 2024. She dedicated more than 150 hours of time to Lake County EMA all while pursuing her master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in emergency management at Southern Illinois University.

“Lake County is lucky to have dedicated volunteers like Ali who contribute to improving Lake County and its communities,” Eder said.

To learn more about the Lake County EMA, visit its website.