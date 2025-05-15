May 15, 2025
Gurnee Park District plans Park Beautification Day

Volunteers sought to plant, mulch, clean up parks

By Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, volunteers, including team members from Carhartt Gurnee, will work with Gurnee Park District’s Parks Department to plant, mulch and clean up four neighborhood parks: Hunt Club Park, O’Plaine Park, Ravinia Park and Viking Park.

Make it a family event, invite colleagues as a team-building activity or earn service hours. Volunteers must sign up and select a preferred park location to participate.

• Hunt Club Park, 900 N. Hunt Club Road

• O’Plaine Park, O’Plaine Road and Russell Avenue

• Ravinia Park, Ravinia Drive

• Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Park Beautification Day volunteers are asked to dress according to the weather. Be sure to wear long pants, old sneakers/shoes and bring your own garden gloves. Additional tools and supplies will be provided by the Gurnee Park District.

For park district weather-related updates, visit rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict or call 847-268-2080.

