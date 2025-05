GURNEE – Grandwood Park Park District announced the 2025 lineup of food trucks this summer.

Food trucks will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on various Wednesdays at 36753 N. Hutchins Road in Gurnee.

For more information, check the park district’s website at www.grandwoodpark.net/calendar-programs/2025-park-district-events-programs/.