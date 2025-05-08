May 08, 2025
Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

Group to learn about Grayslake Arts Alliance Writers’ Group

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Tuesday, May 13, at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m. All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.

Lynette Thornburg will talk about the Grayslake Arts Alliance Writers’ Group, which meets at 6:30 p.m. every month on the first and third Tuesdays. They meet to share their works in progress with a supportive group of local writers.

