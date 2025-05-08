Grayslake murder mystery dinner returns

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Heritage Center Foundation is hosting its second annual murder mystery dinner at 6 p.m. May 10.

“Totally Whacked” is inspired by the “Growing Up X” exhibit on display at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.

Attendees will begin the murder mystery dinner at the Grayslake Heritage Center, where they will find themselves in the middle of a campaign event hosted by yuppie student body presidential nominee Jeremy Fly.

False promises along the campaign trail lead to his demise and it’s up to the audience to find his killer.

A cast of five improv actors will take the stage, each with a very good reason they couldn’t possibly have committed the crime.

After Act I, the show will move to First Draft Grayslake for dinner and rest of the show.

“I can’t wait for the audience to see what the cast has come up with,” Deputy Director Katie Brethorst-Stockwellsaid said in a news release. “We tested the waters with an event like this last year and people loved it so much we had to do it again.”

Tickets for the Gen X-themed murder mystery dinner cost $60 and can be bought at GrayslakeMurderMysteryTotallyWhacked.eventbrite.com.