Rollins Road to close for IL 59 bridge painting

FOX LAKE -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has notified the Lake County Division of Transportation that it will be closing Rollins Road at the IL 59 bridge. Rollins Road will close at 7 a.m. Monday, May 5, and is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, May 8, by the late afternoon. The closure is necessary to paint the underside of the IL 59 bridge over Rollins Road.

Detour Route: Westbound traffic: Wilson Road to IL 59 to Grand Avenue to Rollins Road. Eastbound traffic: Grand Avenue to IL 59 to Wilson Road to Rollins Road.

Local traffic will have access up to Devlin Road on the east side of the bridge and Rainier Way on the west side of the bridge. The road will be closed to all traffic at the bridge.