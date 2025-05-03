May 03, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Rollins Road to close for IL 59 bridge painting

Road expected to be closed May 5 to May 8

By Shaw Local News Network

FOX LAKE -- The Illinois Department of Transportation has notified the Lake County Division of Transportation that it will be closing Rollins Road at the IL 59 bridge. Rollins Road will close at 7 a.m. Monday, May 5, and is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, May 8, by the late afternoon. The closure is necessary to paint the underside of the IL 59 bridge over Rollins Road.

Detour Route: Westbound traffic: Wilson Road to IL 59 to Grand Avenue to Rollins Road. Eastbound traffic: Grand Avenue to IL 59 to Wilson Road to Rollins Road.

Local traffic will have access up to Devlin Road on the east side of the bridge and Rainier Way on the west side of the bridge. The road will be closed to all traffic at the bridge.

Fox LakeLake CountyTraffic
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois