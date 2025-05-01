Woodland District 50 swears in new board members

On April 24, the Woodland Board of Education held its April Governing Board Meeting and a Special Organizational Meeting to welcome new board members after the April 1 election. (Photo provided by Woodland District 50)

GURNEE – On April 24, the Woodland School District 50 board held its April governing board meeting and a special reorganizational meeting to welcome new board members after the April 1 election.

The board welcomed three new members, Julia Plescia, Keri Rasmussen and Joel Zwiefelhofer. Carla Little also was sworn in after being reelected to the board to serve another term.

Brianna Powvens, Amy Sabor and Gari Matsey were not up for reelection this year and their service to the learning community continues.

At the special reorganization meeting, the board selected new officers to leadership positions. Powvens is the new president, Sabor will serve as vice president and Zwiefelhofer is the new secretary.

The district thanked the members leaving the board: Anna Bennet, Corey Holmer and Renea Amen.

The board also celebrated the Woodland Middle School Science Olympiad Team, the annual Illinois Principals Association Student Leadership award winners and Woodland’s Dual Language Immersion Program.

Katie Satterlee will join the WMS team to fill an assistant principal vacancy.