GURNEE – The Essence Experience! Fashion Show and Pop Up will take place at noon Saturday, May 3, at Clubhouse at Heatherridge, 5900 Heatherridge Drive, Gurnee.

The event will feature a luxurious wellness and fashion showcase and includes a silent auction, massages and wellness fun.

Tickets cost $25. Proceeds will go toward the God’s Essence Building Fund.

For tickets, visit www.godsessence.com/events.