Older cat prefers humans to other cats

Bootsie is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 1, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Bootsie says, “I give a thumbs down to cats! I mean, why bother with other cats when I’m ready to give you the whole package.

“I’m a little spitfire, still a little bit frustrated at somehow finding myself without a home but feeling lucky to be here now. I mean you would feel that way too, right? So come give me some loving and hopefully get me back into a home.”

Bootsie is about 9 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.