Brushwood Center presents ‘Toward the Light’ with Chicago Chamber Choir

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods will present a spring concert with the Chicago Chamber Choir at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3.

“We are so pleased to once again welcome the 40 singers of the Chicago Chamber Choir,” Parker Nelson, director of public programs and music, said in a news release. “This concert embraces the beauty and freedom found in the natural world and seeks peace on earth. The outdoor setting at Ryerson Woods is the perfect environment to enjoy it.”

The program features works by several composers, united around the theme of light as a metaphor of transformation.

Emily Millard’s “Towards the Light” explores the complexity and awe-inspiring power of nature. Nick Cline’s “she took his hand” draws our attention to the fear and isolation experienced by searching for a safe place to live. Arnold Schoneberg’s momentous “Friede auf Erden” asks for peace on earth and we experience that peace and freedom of a bird in flight. The concert explores stories about how we care for one another and seek transformation in ourselves and the world.

The mission of the Chicago Chamber Choir is to create experiences that engage the community in high-quality choral art. The Chicago Chamber Choir’s singers come from a variety of backgrounds. Some are professional musicians, others are teachers and still others have careers in fields as diverse as law and medicine. They are united through their passion for world-class choral singing.

The choir’s repertoire is diverse and expansive with a special interest in contemporary choral music and how it speaks to the lives and values of modern singers and audiences.

Brushwood Center’s public arts programs amplify artists, musicians, community members and scientists who provide insight to the challenges facing our communities and creative approaches to solutions.

Tickets cost $15. The concert will take place outdoors, weather permitting, so bring picnic blankets, food and drink.

Brushwood Center is at 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.

Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/summerconcertseries/event/2jacobhm/.