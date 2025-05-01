‘Beat Latino’ host to present program in Gurnee

GURNEE – Catalina Maria Johnson, host of the radio show “Beat Latino,” will present “The Music Tells Our Stories: Latines in Illinois and the USA” at 7 p.m. May 6.

The AAUW Waukegan Area Branch invites the public to attend this free program at the Gurnee Police Department Community Room, 100 N. O’Plaine Road.

The presentation, paired with slides and music, provides a way to understand the history, roots and concerns of Latines, and especially their impact on Illinois’ culture and music.

The program is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom and the Illinois General Assembly, through the Illinois Arts Council Agency, as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations.

For more information, contact jps2aauwwab@comcast.net.