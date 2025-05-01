AgeGuide hosts advocacy breakfasts as federal cuts threaten services

LOMBARD – With essential aging programs facing devastating federal cuts, AgeGuide Northeastern Illinois announced its 2025 Advocacy Breakfast Collaboratives: three critical events where advocates can rally to protect the services that help older adults remain healthy, independent and fed.

Why does this matter now? Proposed reductions in federal funding could significantly impact the Older Americans Act, endangering vital services such as Meals on Wheels, caregiver respite, transportation and other home and community-based services. These cuts come as last year’s bipartisan Older Americans Act Reauthorization Bill still hangs in legislative limbo, and potential changes to the Administration on Community Living could further unravel the support system for older adults.

“These aren’t just budget lines – they’re lifelines,” said Marla Fronczak, CEO of AgeGuide. “When seniors lose Meals on Wheels or home care, hospitalizations and long-term care placements skyrocket. We need every concerned citizen at these events before legislators finalize spending decisions.”

2025 Advocacy Breakfast Collaborative dates and locations:

• Friday, May 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Maravela’s Banquet & Catering, 4 Washington St., Ingleside, hosted in partnership with Maravela’s Banquet & Catering.

• Monday, May 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Senior Services Associates, 2111 Plum St., Aurora, hosted in partnership with Senior Services Associates.

• Monday, May 12, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. held virtually.

These breakfasts will feature powerful stories from older adults directly impacted by these services, legislators representing AgeGuide’s eight-county region and clear, actionable steps attendees can take to influence policy and protect funding.

Without strong advocacy, older adults may face increased waitlists for meals, reduced access to caregiver relief and the elimination of vital community services.

Sponsored by AARP Illinois, these collaboratives offer a rare opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers before critical budget deadlines.

Space is limited. Advocates can register at bit.ly/2025-advocacy-collaboratives or call 630-293-5990.

“We’re stronger together, but only if we show up,” Fronczak said. “One conversation with a legislator could save these services for thousands.”