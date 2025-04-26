Fox Lake man charged in attack on elderly man

Deeyavion M. James, 24, of the 300 block of Devlin Road, Fox Lake (Photo provided by Fox Lake Police)

FOX LAKE -- A Fox Lake man is facing charges in connection with an attack on an elderly man April 12, police said.

At 3:22 a.m. April 12, Fox Lake police officers responded to the 300 block of Devlin Road for a report of a battery, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old Fox Lake man at the bottom of a stairwell with extensive injuries. Fox Lake Fire District personnel transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, detectives determined that there had been an argument between the man and Deeyavion M. James, 24, of the 300 block of Devlin Road, Fox Lake, in a nearby apartment. James and the man were there with mutual friends when the argument turned physical, police said.

James was arrested April 22 at his residence. He has been charged with aggravated battery to a victim over 60, a Class 3 felony. Additional charges are possible, according to the release.