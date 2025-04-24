Step into action with run/walk to fight cancer

NORTHBROOK – The Cancer Wellness Center is calling on the community to rally behind its annual fundraiser, Stepping Up to Wellness Run/Walk.

The event helps the center continue to provide counseling, support groups and health and wellness programs to more than 2,000 individuals each year free of charge.

For those facing a cancer diagnosis to their families, friends and caregivers, the center offers a place to connect, cope and find support.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at Independence Grove in Libertyville.

“The Stepping Up to Wellness Run/Walk is our biggest community fundraiser,” Michelle Maer, director of development, said in a news release. “Whether you run, walk or donate, your participation helps change lives.”

The event includes fun for all ages including kids’ activities, live music and sponsor and community resource tables. Both in-person and virtual participation options are available.

Last year, more than 800 people helped raise almost $250,000.

To sign up, join a team, donate or learn more, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/25cwcstup.