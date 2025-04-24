Help shape a more accessible Lake County

WAUKEGAN – Lake County is developing an Americans with Disabilities Act Comprehensive Transition Plan to enhance accessibility across the community. Regular updates to this plan are essential to ensure compliance with ADA standards and to improve access to public spaces, programs and services.

To locate areas of most significant concern to the public, Lake County is seeking input through a survey and an interactive map. Your feedback will help shape the content and implementation of the plan, ensuring that Lake County remains inclusive and accessible to all. The comprehensive transition plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to a news release.

Public Access Survey: This survey is designed to prioritize areas of accessibility improvements. As you respond, please focus on Lake County-owned public properties, programs, services, activities and other public amenities.

To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Lake_County_ADA.

Interactive Map: The interactive map allows you to provide feedback on pedestrian accessibility, safety and connectivity throughout Lake County. You’ll see stoplight icons along county highways and building icons marking county-owned buildings as these are our primary areas of focus for the ADA Comprehensive Transition Plan. You are welcome to add comments anywhere on the map to highlight accessibility concerns.

To access the map, visit https://wikimapping.com/Lake-County-ADA-Transition-Plan.html.

The survey and interactive map will remain open until Thursday, May 1. For more information about the ADA and Lake County, visit the county’s website.