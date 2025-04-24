Celebration for roadwork completion planned

GURNEE – The Lake County Division of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation are inviting the public to celebrate the completion of the intersection improvement project at U.S. 41 and Stearns School Road.

The event will take place at 9:45 a.m. Friday at Fatmans, 36309 Skokie Highway, Gurnee.

Parking is available on-site. The event will be held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. If cancellation is necessary, notice will be provided 24 hours in advance.

The project received federal Highway Safety Improvement Program funding because of critical safety concerns. The intersection had more than 100 crashes over a five-year span, some resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.

The Lake County Division of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation partnered to complete the much-needed intersection improvement project. LCDOT led and funded Phase I and Phase II engineering and land acquisition. IDOT led and funded construction.

The project improves overall safety, traffic operations and intersection geometry by adding new turn lanes and modifying the left turns from U.S. 41 to Stearns School Road.