Camp Invention coming to Matthews Middle School

Camp Invention campers take control of their innovation journey as they head out on the ultimate road trip. (Photo provided by Camp Invention)

ISLAND LAKE – Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Matthews Middle School the week of July 7-11.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K–6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM learning, builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness and encourages entrepreneurship – all in a fun and engaging environment, according to a news release.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors – the National Inventors Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s Discover program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including:

In Control: Campers take control of their innovation journey as they head out on the ultimate road trip. From assembling a custom control panel with a transmitter and receiver to creating a prototype of their own artificial intelligence-inspired bobblehead assistant, they invent their way around every bump and twist in the road.

Illusion Workshop: Children discover the mesmerizing world of illusions, where things are not always as they appear. Through hands-on activities and experiments, they go behind the scenes of the tech tricks used in theme parks, animated films and theater. Using design and electrical engineering skills, campers build an animation device to bring drawings to life.

Claw Arcade: Campers use their creativity and engineering skills to construct a functional Claw Arcade out of cardboard. They explore physics in easy-to-reach ways as they make hands-on discoveries about the science behind claw machines.

Penguin Launch: Children embark on an eco-expedition to investigate penguins and the ice and snow of Antarctica. Along the way, they discover the fascinating connections between the technology and training used to explore Antarctica and outer space. From flippers and flingers to exploring high-wingers, children are sure to have a blast as they propel Pengy, a research assistant penguin, across the South Pole and beyond.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 140,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,600 schools and districts across the nation.

For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.