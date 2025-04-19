Authorities search for relatives of victim in Gurnee fire

GURNEE -- Authorities continue to search for relatives of a 72-year-old woman who died in an April 15 fire at her residence.

About 9:11 p.m. April 15, the Gurnee Fire Department and Gurnee Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Dolcetto Lane for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, Gurnee Police officers encountered heavy smoke and active fire conditions at the rear of the residence. Officers tried to gain entry, but both the front and rear entrances to the residence were blocked by what appeared to be furniture and household items.

During firefighting and search efforts, firefighters located an adult female in the home. The victim, the resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been positively identified as the 72-year-old resident of the home. Currently, a search for relatives of the deceased has yielded negative results.

On April 16, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results are consistent with inhalation of products of combustion (smoke inhalation). Toxicology testing, including carbon monoxide levels, are pending.

The Lake County Coroner Office and Gurnee Police Department continue to search for any family members, and the incident remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police and Fire Departments, local fire investigators, and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.