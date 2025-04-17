Lake County husband, father remembered through memorial blood drive

In his honor, family and friends are hosting the John Bowen Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday, April 24, a powerful tribute to the man who gave so much in life, and whose story continues to inspire acts of kindness and generosity. (Photo provided by Vitalant)

LAKE ZURICH – This month marks one year since John Bowen – a devoted Lake County husband, father of three and steadfast blood donor – lost his battle with colon cancer.

In his honor, family and friends are hosting the John Bowen Memorial Blood Drive on Thursday, April 24, a powerful tribute to the man who gave so much in life and whose story continues to inspire acts of kindness and generosity, according to a news release from Vitalant.

Bowen didn’t just talk about helping others, he lived it. As a routine blood donor, he gave selflessly, never knowing the lives he would touch through each donation. The blood Bowen donated during his lifetime went on to help people in their most critical moments. It’s a powerful reminder that blood has a shelf life and the time to give is now.

When Bowen was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 50, he needed blood and platelet donations. During his 19-month fight, transfusions became essential, giving him strength to continue treatment, enjoy time with his family and face each day with courage and grace.

“John was always a giver,” his wife, Stacey, said in the news release. “Even in the hardest moments of his life, he never stopped thinking about others. John was always helping, always giving.”

The John Bowen Memorial Blood Drive is more than a blood drive – it’s a call to action. It’s about honoring a legacy, saving lives and continuing the ripple effect of one man’s selflessness.

The event will be from 2 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Heritage Church, 255 N. Quentin, Lake Zurich.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-ins are welcome.