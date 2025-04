Gurnee residents are invited to a Community Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, to review conceptual designs for the next phase of the Viking Park Master Plan. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – Gurnee residents are invited to a community meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, to review conceptual designs for the next phase of the Viking Park Master Plan.

Viking Park is the Gurnee Park District’s flagship location at 4374 Old Grand Ave. in Gurnee.

The meeting will be in Activity Room 4 in the Viking Park Community Center.

Members from the Gurnee Park District’s Parks and Planning Department as well as Hitchcock Design Group will be in attendance.