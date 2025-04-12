1980s-themed concert, fundraiser planned

United Way of Lake County joins United Way Worldwide to announce a refreshed brand to reflect the organization’s reach and impact in communities as one of the world’s largest and oldest privately funded charities that helps over 48 million people annually. (Provided by United Way of Lake County)

GURNEE — United Way of Lake County’s affinity group, Women United, is hosting a fun 1980s-themed concert and fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 17 p.m. at Austin’s Impact Fuel Room in Libertyville.

The Big Futures Bash is open to everyone in the community and 100% of all event proceeds will support kindergarten readiness programs in Lake County, ensuring local children have the foundation they need to succeed in school and beyond.

This is an opportunity for the community to come together for an exciting night of live music by the 1980s cover band Breakfast Club, celebration, raffles, food and drinks.

The Big Futures Bash will feature an 1980s concert vibe, and attendees can groove to the hits of the era while raising vital funds for early learning programs. Period attire is highly encouraged, and there will be an opportunity to sing with the band.

To purchase tickets or sponsor the Big Futures Bash, visit LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/BFB.

For information about membership with Women United, visit LIVEUNITEDlakeco.org/WU or contact Jessica Ceisel, Senior Manager of Women United, at jessica.ceisel@uwlakeco.org.