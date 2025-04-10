Young, friendly dog seeks home (with sister, too)

GRAYSLAKE – Simon says, “My sister and I are on the payroll for loads of petting. That’s a pretty easy gig if you want our opinion. We went to a couple of community events and were told we both did a great job interacting with people of all ages and doggies. We were very patient with everyone and even got to spend some time relaxing in people’s laps. So we can’t wait to join a family, maybe even getting adopted together. Don’t forget the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

Simon, a hound/Great Pyrenees mix (best guess) is about 4 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.