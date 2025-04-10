Grandwood Park Park District to host craft fair

GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will host a spring craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 12, in the Community Center at 36630 N. Hutchins Road in Gurnee.

3D printed animals, knit hats and bags, crocheted animals, baby bibs and burp cloths, greeting cards, gnomes, handmade soaps, Color Street, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, home decor, wreaths and bottle openers and stoppers will be available to buy.

For information, visit www.grandwoodpark.net/calendar/craft-fair/.