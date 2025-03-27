View: Cutting library funding: A dangerous case of penny wise, pound foolish

With the stock market in decline and consumer sentiment at a two-year low, many of us are looking for places to cut spending. I’m doing the same.

But I won’t stop replacing my running shoes after 300 miles. Why? Because that would be penny wise and pound foolish. Worn-out shoes lead to injuries that cost far more than the $130 for new shoes.

The same principle applies to our libraries. President Donald Trump’s executive order to eliminate the Institute of Museum & Library Services might save a tiny fraction of the federal budget, but the costs to our communities would be enormous.

I support responsible government spending and reducing unnecessary bureaucracy. However, IMLS stands out as a model federal agency that delivers exceptional value for Americans nationwide. Consider these facts:

• IMLS makes up only 0.0046% of the overall federal budget – a truly minimal expense.

• With these limited resources, IMLS helps libraries serve more than 1.2 billion in-person patron visits annually.

• IMLS funding is targeted where it’s needed most, especially in underserved communities.

Libraries have an amazing track record of maximizing taxpayer dollars. They pool resources to purchase more electronic materials and share books between institutions. For example, Reaching Across Illinois Libraries – our regional library system – provides book-sharing services throughout northern Illinois. This resource-sharing network receives partial funding through the Illinois State Library’s IMLS grant allocation.

While Illinois libraries will be hurt by IMLS elimination (it accounts for 10% of our state library budget), the impact will be far worse elsewhere.

Without IMLS funding:

• Rural libraries may lose their ability to provide internet services to communities with no other options.

• Smaller libraries won’t be able to afford digital collections such as ebooks and audiobooks.

• Library staff will lose their jobs, further reducing services.

You would be hard-pressed to find a government agency that makes taxpayer dollars go further than your local library. And libraries accomplish this with far less funding than other government entities. Taking more funds away from them isn’t just unfair – it’s shortsighted.

I urge you to contact your representatives today to voice your support for libraries:

• Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 to be connected with your representatives.

• Visit www.senate.gov or www.house.gov to find your elected officials’ direct contact information.

• Send a clear message: “Please oppose the elimination of the Institute of Museum & Library Services.”

Libraries are the institutions in our community that keep our democracy running. The time to support them is now before we lose an investment that pays dividends far beyond its modest cost.

• Ryan Livergood is the executive director of the Warren-Newport Public Library District. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are his personal views and do not necessarily represent the official position of the Warren-Newport Public Library District.