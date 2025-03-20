SWALCO launches Recycle Coach app

GURNEE – SWALCO is introducing the new Recycle Coach education app, bringing hyper-local waste and recycling information directly to Lake County residents.

The new mobile and smartphone app, available at no cost to units of local government via a partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Recycle Coach, advises residents on waste and recycling schedules and proper waste management to decrease contamination at material recovery facilities and increase the diversion of materials from landfills.

Lake County residents can access the Recycle Coach tool at swalco.org and input an address to receive customized waste and recycling information specific to where they live. Several municipalities will have viewable collection, program and event calendars and receive updates on service changes. These features will become available as municipalities upload this information to the app. All Lake County residents will have access to a comprehensive database on what is and isn’t recyclable, including local disposal information for common and uncommon items, as well as educational content, including useful recycling tips and weekly recycling quizzes.

Visit swalco.org to learn more about SWALCO’s reuse and recycling programs, including the newly launched Recycle Coach Web App.

Download the Recycle Coach app for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play.