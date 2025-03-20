Playful, affectionate kitten ready to charm forever family

Rem is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 20, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Rem says, “Running around, playing, having fun and so much more. As soon as I see someone coming in, I am right there, the greeting committee. I am always ready for some petting and at times I may even ‘wave’ hello. Being loved brings me to life, but the session is always too short. I’m also known to jump on people’s shoulders and can be quite talkative, both with purrs and meows.

“I am at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12.”

Rem, a female, is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.